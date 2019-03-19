Fortunata Laetitia Oliva "Flo" March 12, 1922 ~ March 18, 2019 Fortunata Laetitia Oliva passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of March 18, 2019 at the age of 97. Born in San Francisco, Flo spent her entire life there, other than a brief sojourn in Foster City when it first opened. She attended Everett Junior High School and graduated from Mission High School, then matriculated at U.C. Berkeley, where she earned her B.A. degree and teaching credential. Later she completed an M.A. degree at University of San Francisco.

A former teacher and administrator with the San Francisco Unified School District for 44 years before retirement, Flo often spoke of her joy in the children she taught over the years. Her love of them knew no bounds, and she often, at her own expense, helped them to produce plays, recitals, and even graduation ceremonies.

Flo was also an artist, a glorious seamstress, and a wonderful organizer to her friends later in life as President of at the San Francisco Breakfast Club. She loved the arts, especially the San Francisco Opera, whose opening night she delighted in attending in gowns of her own creation.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Carmela and Frank Oliva; her sisters, Mary Branch and Kathryn Giblin; and her brothers, Carl and Ronald Oliva. Flo was the first Oliva child to be born in the United States in San Francisco, a fact which gave her great satisfaction. Her only surviving younger sibling is Virginia Thompson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Flo's sister Virginia would like to thank her caregivers, Cynthia Mendoza and Debra Gulli, who assisted her at her home for her final months, and Dr. Kai Yan Ng, Dr. Lyubov Levi, and all the medical personnel at Kaiser who ministered to her.

Friends may visit on Tuesday, March 26 from 3-9pm with a Rosary at 7:30pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 28 at 10am at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue, San Francisco. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.





