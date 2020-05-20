Fra' Carl Bernhard Noelke, JDMay 22, 1937 to April 8, 2020Fra' Carl Bernhard Noelke, a professed member of the Order of Malta, a lay religious Catholic Order founded in Jerusalem in the 11th Century, was the first born and namesake of Carl B. Noelke and Ida (Vaaler) Noelke in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Fra' Carl attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary, and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1955. In his youth, he was the head lifeguard at the La Crosse municipal pool and a lead voice in the Aquinas High School glee club. Education, prayer, philosophy and song became lifelong passions for Fra' Carl.

In 1959, Fra' Carl graduated manga cum laude from the University of Notre Dame. He fulfilled his military commitment with the U.S. Army Reserve, and obtained a degree in law from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating at the top of the class. Fra' Carl was admitted to the bar in 1964. He first practiced law in Milwaukee, WI with the firm of Foley & Lardner, and later served as an attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission in San Francisco from 1968 to 1975. In the early 80s, Fra' Carl worked in the Law Firm of Collette & Erickson and in 1993 became a partner in the Law Firm of Shearer, Lanctot & Noelke.

1974, Fra' Carl was a founding member of the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and later the Louis Magor Singers. He was instrumental in organizing and supporting Chanticleer, helping them achieve world renown.

Fra' Carl was a grand adventurer, artist and thinker. He sang with the Bohemian Club, to which he dedicated great time and effort, and received great fellowship. He visited all the continents. In 2013, he made formal vows of poverty, chastity and obedience within the Order of Malta, becoming a Knight of Justice. He traveled the world doing things such as the legal work necessary to open a hospital for the underserved in Peru. Fra' Carl made frequent trips to Rome and the Shrine of Our Lady of Philermo, and twelve pilgrimages to Lourdes. He was Vice Regent of the Subpriory of Our Lady of Philermo from 2011 to 2019. He was a legal adviser to establish a convent for Mother Teresa's Sisters. Through all his travels, he remained deeply connected to his home and family, and made regular visits back to La Crosse for the better part of sixty years. His voice was heard around the walls of the Vatican as it was heard within the walls of the Cathedral in downtown La Crosse.

As the eldest of five siblings, Fra' Carl was a teacher, a role model, and a guide. He is fondly remembered for his big Noelke smile, his storytelling, his philosophies, and the little gestures and jokes that made all of us laugh. He was defined by his faith and had a grand sense of humor. Impressive, successful and a bit of an enigma, Fra' Carl is loved and missed by his brother, Greg; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who survive him. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Carl B. and Ida (Vaaler) Noelke, his sister Mary Larkin, and his brothers Fritz and Tom Noelke... they're likely together now, telling stories, and welcoming Fra' Carl home.

Memorial Mass and reception will be held in San Francisco on a date to be announced.



