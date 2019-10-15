Home

Frances A. Grimstad

Frances A. Grimstad

Born in Minneapolis, MN February 10, 1914, passed away October 7th(Feast of the Holy Rosary) peacefully at 105 from complications of a stroke. She is predeceased by her best friend and husband Andrew N. Grimstad. She is survived by her children Andy (Mary), Christine (Frank), Ann (Gary), and Susan (Dan); her grandchildren Frank (Cynthia), Lisa (Todd), Erin (Jessica), Patrick (Deann), Kevin and Frances; great-grandchildren Regan, Alexis, Hannah, Nicholas, Kassidy, Brennan, Drew, Caitlin, Naia, and numerous nieces and nephews. She had a full life caring for her family and working at Macy's Union Square. It gave her great joy to cook holiday meals for her family and bake apple pies and chocolate chip cookies. She was a devoted Catholic praying the rosary daily.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Villa Siena who took such good care of her for 7 years. Donations in her memory can be made to Villa Siena at 1855 Miramonte Ave, Mtn. View, CA 94040 or The Dominican Sisters of San Jose at 43326 Mission Circle, Fremont, CA 94539.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
