Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Dunstan Catholic Church
Millbrae, CA
Frances Chetcuti


1922 - 2020
Frances Chetcuti Obituary
Frances Chetcuti

May 13, 1922 ~ February 10, 2020

Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 50 years, entered into rest peacefully at her home on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bartholomew "Bertu" Chetcuti. Loving mother of Frank (his wife Christine) Pauline, John and Bob. Dear sister of the late Mary Gonzi. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren Matthew, Elizabeth, Blake, Alina, Olivia along with her many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. A special thank you to her caregivers Nora and Zeny.
A native of San Francisco, California, aged 97 years.
At 10 years of age immigrated with her family to Malta, living there through WWII, and returning to San Francisco in 1948. A volunteer Pink Lady at Peninsula Hospital; liked arts & crafts and sewing; most of all she loved her family.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after 4:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
