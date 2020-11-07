1/1
Frances Dowd
{ "" }
Frances A. Dowd

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, and friend. Frances A. Dowd passed away peacefully, November 4, 2020, at 83 years of age.

Frances was born to Cecelia and Frank Sullivan January 10, 1937. She grew up in the Excelsior District of San Francisco, attended Epiphany School, and graduated from Cathedral High School, class of '55.

Frances worked in the San Francisco Public Library; the Hamm's brewery where she and Jim met; and later at Daniel Webster Elementary School Library in Daly City.

Frances is survived by her husband Jim Dowd; her children and their families: Christine and Michael Leong, Michael and Vickie Dowd, Jerry Dowd and Julie Freudenstein, Joe Dowd and Jean Sousa; and grandchildren Delaney Dowd, Brandon Dowd and Cynthia Leong.

Frances loved flying with her brother, skiing, tennis, knitting, and books. She and Jim enjoyed their younger years skiing the slopes of Lake Tahoe and Sun Valley, Idaho. She enjoyed many summers at Lake Wildwood playing tennis, boating, camping, and making new friends. Frances always had special interest in the World Fairs in San Francisco.

Above all, Frances was an amazing wife and mother. Fran and Jim were married for 60 years and raised four children together. She ran a loving household with a magical balance of discipline, love, and laughter. Her family was her life's work.

All who she touched were treated to her warm smile, loving heart, kindness, and her legendary cookies. Whether you were her children, grandchildren or friends didn't matter. She was Mom to all.

Special thanks to the staff Stanford Oncology department and Mission Hospice. They provided excellent care and compassion in her final weeks. In their care, she passed peacefully.

Donations – Stanford Oncology Department, Mission Hospice.

Frances was strong, principled, kind, and loving. Rest in peace.

Burial will be private.

To leave condolences please visit : www.duggans-serra.com



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
