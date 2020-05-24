Frances Dutro
Frances Thanash Dutro
5/22/2020
On May 22nd Frances passed away peacefully and was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and her husband Ronald 'Ronnie' Dutro.
Frances was born in Fresno, California to parents George and Peggy Thanash, of Thessaloniki, Greece. She later resided in Germany for about 15 years with her husband, to then spend the rest of her full life here in San Francisco.
Frances was one of 4 children: late sisters Charlotte Derdevanis and Mary Thodas, and is survived by her brother Arthur Thanash. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Anastasia and George Thanash, Philip Derdevanis, George Faulknor and Connie Claypool.
Frances had a love for music and singing. She had a beautiful voice and sang for many years in the choir at church. Frances also enjoyed her years working as a secretary for the U.S. Air Force.
Frances was a loving sister, aunt, friend, wife and mommy to many dogs, or as she liked to call them 'dollies.' Frances added so much light, joy and happiness to this life, and all that knew her knows this to be true. She was so incredibly special and will be greatly missed.
We will be having an intimate service at Duggan's Serra Mortuary and will proceed to the Greek Orthodox Cemetery to complete her celebration of life.
Any donations made in Frances honor please do so to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Brotherhood Way in San Francisco



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
