Frances GenardiniDecember 18, 1937 – October 18, 2020On Sunday afternoon in Daly City, California, our beautiful Aunt, Frances Genardini, 82 years old, passed peacefully. She is survived by Nephew, Michael Genardini, with his wife Donna and Great Niece and Nephew Makayla and Mathew Genardini. Niece Debbie (Genardini) Kemper with her husband, Michael, and Great Niece's Emily and Olivia Kemper. She was loved by her family. She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. May she rest in peace and become God's angel.