Frances Romaine (Sorensen) Henning Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sadly passed away January 13, 2019 at Stanford University Medical Center after a long illness. She lived a grand life of 94 years.



Her special life began in 1924 in Sioux City, Iowa where she was raised by her parents, James and Mabel Sorensen. As a girl, she attended Central High School where she was active as a cheerleader and Prom Queen. After attending Morningside College, she transferred to University of Iowa and graduated with a Teachers Education Degree in 1946. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and met her future husband, John F. Henning Jr. from Chico, California on a blind date. Their lifelong love story began with their marriage at Wee Kirk of the Heather in Glendale, California.



Frances worked as a stewardess on Western Airlines DC-3 aircraft and taught middle school in Alameda. Jack embarked on his career in journalism, working for the San Francisco Examiner. In 1951, Jack joined Sunset Magazine beginning his successful 40-year career in magazine advertising, publishing and circulation, while Frances made a beautiful home. Fran and Jack's greatest joy was when they became the proud parents of two well-loved sons, John F. Henning III (Jeff), and Robert (Bob) Henning.



Throughout their busy lives, Frances and Jack attended to business obligations and travel associated with Jack's work. For personal pursuits, they enjoyed cattle ranching and golfing. Frances was productive in the Menlo Park/Atherton communities. She volunteered at the Circus Club and Allied Arts Guild, and helped raise funds to benefit the Lucille Packard Stanford Children's Hospital. She became an avid, and skilled, bridge player with her many friends. Fran and Jack enjoyed many rounds of golf together while members of Stanford, Menlo, Butte Creek, and La Quinta Country Clubs. They were also long-time members of Menlo Park Presbyterian Church.



In the 1960's, Frances and Jack invested in a 1,200-acre cattle and horse pasture leisure ranch. The ranch was sold in 2001 and became part of the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve used by College of Agriculture students from California State University, Chico (CSUC). Their legacy with CSUC continued as Frances honored Jack's memory with a scholarship in 2007 to the CSUC Beef Unit to help aspiring Agriculture students.



During Frances and Jack's 59-year marriage they traveled on business and pleasure to many foreign countries learning about different customs and cultures. They also loved salmon fishing together from their boat (the 'Frantastic') off Vancouver Island, BC, competing with one another for trophy Tyee and Coho.



Most of all, Frances loved relating to her family and lifelong friends, many of whom live at the Vi in Palo Alto. Frances will be remembered and greatly missed by her two sons, family members and friends. She and husband Jack were respected influences to all of us that were fortunate enough to have known them.



She is survived by her sister Dorothy Jean Clark; sons John F. III (Jeff) & wife Jeanne, Robert (Bob) & wife Jennifer; grandsons Blair, Adam & wife Mellody; great grandsons Aiden & Jaxon; brother-in-law Richard Henning & wife Carol; nephew James Ankeny; and nieces Kathi Burdette & Audre Thomas.



Her family expresses their gratitude and appreciation for the loving care Frances received from Sojourn Hospice, the Vi, her medical care team, and her wonderful caregivers CiCi, Nieves, Cleo, & Gloria.



A special Celebration of Life gathering will be held for family and friends of Frances on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Vi in Palo Alto, California.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation "In Memory of Frances Henning" to either the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, or, the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER).

Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, Attn: Gift Processing, 400 Hamilton Ave, Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301, or online: https://my.supportlpch.org/give/154669#!/donation/checkout

Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve, Attn: Jessica Harrington, College of Natural Sciences, 400 W 1st Street, Chico, CA 95929-0555, or online:

https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1751/wide.aspx?sid=1751&gid=2&pgid=405&cid=1058&dids=146.1.154&bledit=1&sort=1







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary