|
|
Frances HillierFrances Hillier, long time resident of Portola Valley, died March 12, 2019. She was 4 months short of 101 years. Born Ruth Frances Hughes in Spanish Fork, Utah, the eighth of 9 children, she graduated from Brigham Young University and later moved to San Francisco where she met the love of her life Arthur Edward Hillier who first flew the China Clippers then later became a 747 captain.
While based in Miami daughters Francie and Katherine and son Geoffrey were born. About 1951 the family moved to the West Coast where son Jonathan was born. Arthur died December 12, 2008.
She was a wonderful mother, marvelous cook, gardener, seamstress, and quilt maker. She loved reading, bridge, cribbage, golf, needlepoint, and crossword puzzles. Passionate about traveling, her favorite trips were Antarctica, Scotland, and Wales.
Survivors include her four children, 3 spouses, Steve, Chad, and Diane, 3 grandchildren, Amy, Jody and Nathan, and 1 great grandchild Gia.
A celebration of her life was held April 6 at Christ Church Portola Valley.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019