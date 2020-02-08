|
Frances Jew
June 19, 1930 – December 30, 2019Frances passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019, at the age of 89, at the Excell Healthcare Center, in Oakland, CA. She was born in San Francisco, CA on June 19, 1930, daughter of the late Mr. Herbert Fong and Ms. Lily Wong. Sister to her late siblings, Stanley, Thomas, Raymond and Victor. She is survived by her brothers, Ray Hee (Dorothy), Lucky, Lincoln, John and George (Judy). Her children Calvin Jue (Gail M. Garcia), Karen Iovino and Lisa Uyehara (Greg). Her grandchildren Ted Iovino (Jessica), Tia Uyehara and Gabrielle M. Garcia Jue. Many nephews, nieces and cousins.
As a native San Franciscan growing-up in Chinatown, Frances attended and graduated from Commerce High School. She worked and retired from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), previously known as the Pacific Fire Rating Bureau, after thirty years of service. Notably, she was President of the ISO Twenty-Five Year Club, Northern Pacific Chapter, in 1987.
Friends knew her as "Hubba" and "Red". Through the years, she enjoyed playing "Mah Jong" with her friends and competing in bowling with her brothers, Stan and Tom. In her later years, she enjoyed watching the tennis channel.
Family and friends are welcome to a Celebration of Life and interment service Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00am-12:00 Noon at the Olivet Memorial Park Chapel, 1601 Hillside Blvd., Colma, CA. Reception following at Empero Taste Restaurant, 4052 Balboa St. (42nd Ave.), San Francisco, CA from 1:00-3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the on behalf of Frances Jew.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020