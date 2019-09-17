|
|
Frances E. Nordgren
May 27, 1945 – August 28, 2019 Most often known as 'Fran' by those who knew her well, Fran was born in San Francisco to (Wyatt) Lee Harrison and Erma Helen Harrison nee Minsel. Later moving with her Father to Pacifica California, Fran lived with her Father, Stepmother and half-sisters (sisters) Sandra and Pamela. She graduated from the first class of Terra Nova High School in 1963.
Fran chose a career in nursing; receiving her LVN in Southern California. After both her Father and Stepmother passed away, she moved back to Pacifica to take on guardianship of her sisters, remaining close to Sandra (Sandi) and Pamela (Pam) through her lifetime. Both she and her husband Jr. even took on the role of 'Grandma' and 'Grandpa' to both her sisters children.
She continued her nursing career at Seton Hospital in Daly City and then Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame. During that time, she obtained her RN and worked extensively in chemical dependency as a psychiatric nurse.
Fran and her devoted husband Jr., of 32 years (deceased 2010) traveled at length. Following Jr.'s death Fran continued her volunteer role at the Westbay Alano Club. Always in honor of Jr., Fran increased her involvement at Westbay and was recently honored as a lifetime member.
She is survived by sister's Sandra, Pamela (Bill), as well as her nieces and nephews, Sheila (Marty), Denise (Alfred), Jodi (Brian), Douglas and Linda (Jay). She is remembered by her "grandchildren" Cole, Tina (Jeff), Carrie (Tim), Amber (Dustin), Sheri; and her great nieces and nephews Shannon, Dennis, Anthony, Martin Paul, Shawna, Sarah and Allison, and their children. Fran was blessed with many loyal friends including the 'fabulous nine'. At her request a celebration of life is being planned for friends and family to share their stories and laughter. Special thanks to the dedicated staffs of Atria Daly City, Kaiser Hospital of So. San Francisco, and Pacifica Nursing and Rehab. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the West Bay Alano Club: 216 Mosswood Way, South San Francisco, CA 94080 or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019