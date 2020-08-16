1/1
Frances Scatena
1925 - 2020
January 7, 1925 - August 11, 2020
Born Franca Adelita Gaddini on January 7, 1925 in Massa Maciniaia, Lucca Italy. Daughter of Guido Gaddini and Lida Paoli Gaddini and sister to Emo Gaddini. Frances came to the US as a young girl and spent her teen to early adult years in Chicago with her parents and cousins. She worked at Hart Schaffner Marx in the mens suit department for a few years before she met the love of her life, Vincent Scatena, and they were married for over 60 years. They had their first child, Jeffrey in Chicago and within two years moved to San Francisco where they completed their family with two more children, Christina and Larry. Frances leaves behind cugini in Italy, Chicago and San Francisco.

Beloved mother of: Jeffrey Scatena (Lana, dec'd), Christina Diestel (Richard) and Lawrence Scatena.

Cherished Nonnie of: Gina Groom (Russ), Liza Martinez (Jon), Donald Scatena (Shana), Angela Scatena, Nicole Mullen (Patrick), Danielle Moylan (James), Joseph Diestel (Lisa), Tyler Diestel (Kristen), Micquela Scatena, and Taglia Scatena.

Proud Biznonnie of: Dante, Gabriella, Melina, Vincent, Luca, Ava, Maxton, Bridget, Chloe, Brendan, Luke, Shane, Penelope, Jason and Daisy.

Frances was a great cook and loved to make meals from vegetables grown in her backyard.
She was an active member of dePaul seniors, the Italian Catholic Federation and a parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul for decades. She loved her neighborhood friends.

The family would love to thank the caregivers at Alma Via for the last 3 years who provided hugs, kisses and care. A special thank you to Father Freddie who took care of mom's spiritual needs during these challenging times.

Ciao mamma ci vediamo!





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
