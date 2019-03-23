Resources More Obituaries for Frances Stark Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances Stark

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frances Ames Stark February 7, 1943 - February 20, 2019 Frances Ames Stark, well known for her kind spirit, generous nature, and wonderful laugh, passed away at the age of 76 in San Francisco after a brave battle with esophageal cancer. She was a 4th generation Californian, born in Los Angeles in 1943 to San Francisco natives E. Preston Ames and Marianna Avenali Ames. Though taken from us all too early, we feel fortunate and joyful for the times we had.

Frances's great grandparents on both sides arrived in San Francisco during gold rush days of the mid-1800s. Her maternal great-grandfather, Charles Josselyn, had a successful chandlery business and her maternal grandfather, Ettore Avenali, was vice president of Crocker Bank. Ancestors on her father's side came to the United States on the Mayflower in 1620 and to California by way of covered wagon.



Frances's father's creativity and ingenuity were formative influences on her life. After her parents, Preston and Marianna, met and married in San Francisco, Frances's father began his career as an architect and worked under Arthur Brown Jr., helping design the War Memorial Opera House and other Beaux-Arts inspired public buildings. Frances's parents moved to Los Angeles for Preston to begin his second career as an art director in the movie industry during the Golden Age of Hollywood, where he became well known for his work on studio musicals. He won Academy Awards for art direction of An American in Paris in 1951 and Gigi in 1958.



While growing up in Los Angeles, Frances attended Warner Avenue School and Marlborough School. She matriculated to University of the Pacific where she studied studio art. She was a Las Madrinas debutante, a member of the Junior League of Los Angeles and a member of Spinsters of Los Angeles. After UOP, she worked in advertising at J. Walter Thompson while teaching ballroom dancing to high school students in Los Angeles.



In 1969, she attended a party and met Charles Baird Stark Jr., a graduate of Rutgers University and Stanford Law School, who had just begun his career at Blythe and Company as a stockbroker. They had a whirlwind romance and were engaged six months after meeting. They married six months later at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, and held their reception at the Beach Club in Santa Monica.



Charles and Frances moved to San Francisco to begin their life together. Having inherited her father's talent for artistic expression, Frances established an interior decorating business called Ames Interiors. After years with Shuman Agnew, Charles founded a firm specializing in valuation, mergers and acquisitions, called Charles B. Stark Jr., A Professional Corporation.



Frances was a devoted mother to daughters Marianna and Frances. In the early years of her marriage, she was an active member of the Children's Hospital Auxiliary, Junior League of San Francisco and later joined the Francisca Club where she found that she had a knack for playing bridge (a talent she inherited from her mother) and was renowned for her ability to keep score. She served on the board of Heritage on the Marina, holding leadership positions on many committees, including the role of finance chair. She was founding chair of the profitable Plant Booth at Katherine Delmar Burke School's fall festival fundraiser, where she recreated the magic of the Flower Mart year after year, and it always sold out. Over the years, Fran also volunteered in different capacities for MidWeeklies, Enterprise for High School Students and San Francisco University High School. She cared deeply about all the nonprofits she became involved with.



Fran's warmth and sense of humor were surpassed by none. She had an uncanny ability to put a uniquely hilarious spin on everything. She was articulate, observant and thoughtful. She saw the good in everybody and everything and was truly a joy to be around.



She adored gardening and regularly tended to her beautiful roses, camellia bushes and lemon trees. Her love for the arts and her flair for fashion were undeniable. She also enjoyed politics, crossword puzzles, talk radio, and possessed a unique combination of whimsy and practicality.



She was predeceased by her husband Charlie in 2014. She is survived by her aunt Joan Avenali; sisters Cynthia Weaver and Josselyn McAdam (Jim); daughters Marianna Stark Perry (Sam) and Frances Worthington Stark; niece and nephews Mary McBride (John), Greg McAdam (Allison), Jonathan Weaver (Lynne), James Weaver; granddaughter Tay Stark Perry; as well as numerous first, second, third cousins and their descendants. She cherished her family and her many dear, devoted friends. We will miss her greatly.



Memorial services will be held privately. If you wish to make a donation in Frances's honor, please consider UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.



