Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Frances Stronck Obituary
Frances Mae Stronck

Frances Mae Stronck (Ainsworth) March 2, 1935 – June 13, 2019 passed away unexpectedly at her home in San Mateo. She loved decorating, playing the piano, cooking and gardening. Frances is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Stronck. She is survived by her five children, her brother-in-law, and twelve grandchildren. There'll be a private service for the family. Memorial Donations to your . Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home (650) 343-1804
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 24, 2019
