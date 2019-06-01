Resources More Obituaries for Frances Tidd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances "Frankie" Tidd

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frances "Frankie" A. Tidd June 24, 1936 - May 23, 2019 (A.K.A - Frances A. Curtiss Tidd)





Frankie Tidd, age 82 passed away peacefully on Thursday May 23, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville, California. She was surrounded by her family throughout her final two days. She has now gone home and is in God's care.



Frankie was born on June 24, 1936 in Kimball Nebraska, to Lloyd and Doris Curtiss.

Her family headed west to California just after her birth date and settled on the San Francisco peninsula. She spent her childhood in and around the San Bruno area. Frankie was a graduate of Mercy High School Burlingame in 1953. She attended San Francisco State University where she was a member of the Catholic Newman Club. This is where she met her husband, Norman, of 61+ years.



Norm and Frankie resided almost all of their years in Belmont, CA. They had many opportunities to travel the world and to share their experiences. It was often thought that if Frankie owned the world, she would find a way to give you a piece.



Frances built a successful career in architectural drafting and mechanical system design for nearly 40 years. Together Norm and Frankie were blessed with developing life long friendships and building a family. She was a committed wife, a loving mother, a caring grandmother, a lifetime friend, and kind and generous on many fronts. She had the ability to be present in the moment. She was thoughtful, and she was provided the gift of hospitality. Frankie loved to provide for her family and friends as much as possible. She was a magnificent soul.



Frankie is survived by Norm, and by her four children; sons Mike (and Julie) Tidd, Mark (and Cynthia) Tidd and daughters Chrissie Tidd and Mimi (and Jeremy) Balthazor. She was a proud and loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Camille Hardy, Thea Hardy, Melissa (and Jon-Davis) Abramson, Travis Tidd, Brian Tidd, Jessica Tidd, & Kevin Tidd.



As a family, we are deeply saddened. We will certainly miss her loving ways.

There will be a Memorial Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont, where she was an active parishioner for most of her adult years. This service will be held in her honor on Saturday, June 8 @ 10:00 am. with a Celebration of Life to follow.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries