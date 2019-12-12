|
Frances Yee
July 3, 1928 December 2, 2019Passed away peacefully at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family, on December 2, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon Ng and Lisa Brown; caring son-in-laws John Ng and Robert Brown; cherished grandchildren Eric (Lauren) and Caitlin Ng, Stephen, Connor and Liana Brown. She is also survived by her sister Marilyn (Richard) Fong and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Stephen George Yee; her parents Gong Wong and Lee Shee Wong; her brothers Robert (Jane) and Gilbert (Anita) Wong; her sisters Aileen (John) McCarthy, and May (Chusan) Yip. Frances was born and raised in San Francisco Chinatown, attending Jean Parker Elementary School, Francisco Junior High School and Commerce High School. She began working at an early age, picking fruit and flowers during the summertime and selling clothing at The White House to help her family. Her career as a Payroll Supervisor for Southern Pacific Railroad spanned over 40 years before her retirement at 62. Family was what made her happy, hosting Thanksgiving and Chinese New Year dinners, birthday parties and babysitting outings. Her love for entertaining, cooking, and celebrating has created beautiful lasting memories. Her enthusiasm for her 49ers and Warriors has been passed down to her family. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and auntie, she will be missed dearly by her family, relatives and friends. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m., Tiffany Chapel, Cypress Lawn Memorial Park 1370 El Camino Real, Colma.
