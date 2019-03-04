|
Francesca (Venegas) Rechsteiner Zuniga
January 29, 1923 ~ March 2, 2019Passed away peacefully March 2, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Arnold John Rechsteiner and Jose Zuniga. Loving mother of Bruce (Judy), Gregg (Teresa), Kris Peterson (Mike), Buzz (Nancy) and Victor Brendan (Noreen); doting grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Francesca attended St. Vincent's High School for Girls. She worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance.
Private services to be held.
Donations may be made in Francesca's name to Vitas Hospice, 3190 Clearview Way, Ste. 100, San Mateo, CA 94402.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019