Francesco Bonsignori
1913 - 2019Frank passed away peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019 at home with his family at the age of 106. Cento Sei Anni
Born in Italy in the Tuscan town of Castel del Bosco. He was the son of a tailor and worked as a Secretary to Engineers at the Piaggio Factory in nearby Pontedera.
Called up into service in World War II, Frank served his country in Southern Italy until the fighting ended and he made his way back to Tuscany.
After the devastation of war in Italy and Europe, like many of his generation he left his home country for the United States where he worked mostly as a Furniture Refinisher, Upholsterer and touch up specialist.
An artist and writer at heart, Frank painted in oils and created beautiful mosaics by painstakingly applying bits of colored glass to create futuristic images.
He also was a Correspondent for L'Italo Americano, an Italian language newspaper he wrote articles for.
After he arrived in San Francisco Frank would meet the love of his life, Flora a North Beach native, at a function for Italian Americans. They wed, had a son and were married for over fifty years. They are now finally reunited to Frank's great joy!
Francesco is survived by his son Lou and relatives in Italy and the Bay Area. Much love and thanks go to Juce who tirelessly cared for Frank for many years.
Friends may visit from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 and are invited to attend the Rosary also on Thursday at 7:00 pm at Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green St., SF, CA 94133. Friends are also invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St., SF, CA 94133; Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA.
