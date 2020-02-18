|
|
Francine M. Dubonnett Douglass
1942 - 2020Aged 77 years of S.F., CA at U.C.S.F. on 2/9/2020. She was born in San Francisco on 12/12/1942. She graduated from Mercy High School and completed 2 years at C.C.S.F. She was a devoted Mother, Sister, Auntie and Grandmother. She is survived her daughter Monica, her brother Raoul, Macell and Paul, her sisters Tania and Lisa. Nieces and nephews Michelle, Marcell, Micha and Malina and her godson Daniel.
Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Co, Geary Blvd at 10th Ave. followed with a Committal Service at Holy Cross Cemetery
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020