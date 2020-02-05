|
Francis Charles Cianciolo
January 17, 1929 - February 1, 2020God called Frank to Heaven after a short illness.
Frank was the beloved husband of Mary C. Cianciolo. They celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage before Mary passed in 2007.
Preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine Thompson; dear brother of John Cianciolo. Beloved father of Mike (Chris) Cianciolo, Cathy Cianciolo (Paul Jeglum), Paul Cianciolo, Bob (Vera) Cianciolo, Fran (Brian) Dunleavy, Ann Cianciolo (David Wingire), John Cianciolo, Ellen Cianciolo.
Cherished grandfather of Taylor (Steve) Blank, Tony (Heather) Cianciolo, Christopher Dunleavy, Patrick (Illisha) Dunleavy, Chelsea Cianciolo, John Cianciolo and Mary Cianciolo. Also loved by numerous nephews and nieces.
Frank served in the Navy with his brother John. He met Paul Gehlen while in the service, who then introduced Frank to his sister, Mary. They married and settled in So. San Francisco. Frank and Mary were founding parishioners of Mater Dolorosa Church and through the years found innumerable ways to be of service to the parish.
Rosary on Thursday February 6, 7pm and Funeral Mass Friday February 7, 11:30am both at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave, SSF. Reception to follow. Private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mater Dolorosa Church preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020