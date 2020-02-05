Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Cianciolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Cianciolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Cianciolo Obituary
Francis Charles Cianciolo

January 17, 1929 - February 1, 2020

God called Frank to Heaven after a short illness.

Frank was the beloved husband of Mary C. Cianciolo. They celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage before Mary passed in 2007.

Preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine Thompson; dear brother of John Cianciolo. Beloved father of Mike (Chris) Cianciolo, Cathy Cianciolo (Paul Jeglum), Paul Cianciolo, Bob (Vera) Cianciolo, Fran (Brian) Dunleavy, Ann Cianciolo (David Wingire), John Cianciolo, Ellen Cianciolo.

Cherished grandfather of Taylor (Steve) Blank, Tony (Heather) Cianciolo, Christopher Dunleavy, Patrick (Illisha) Dunleavy, Chelsea Cianciolo, John Cianciolo and Mary Cianciolo. Also loved by numerous nephews and nieces.

Frank served in the Navy with his brother John. He met Paul Gehlen while in the service, who then introduced Frank to his sister, Mary. They married and settled in So. San Francisco. Frank and Mary were founding parishioners of Mater Dolorosa Church and through the years found innumerable ways to be of service to the parish.


Rosary on Thursday February 6, 7pm and Funeral Mass Friday February 7, 11:30am both at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave, SSF. Reception to follow. Private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mater Dolorosa Church preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -