|
|
Francis J. Clark
January 26, 1928 – April 1, 2019An honorable and kind man of faith, Frank Clark passed on his 66th wedding anniversary to the welcoming arms of his beloved wife Noel and Our Lord. His long well lived life of commitment to God, family, friends, learning, good works and care for the poor was a model to his 8 living children Peter (Elise), Carolyn, Gregory (Liz), Francis (deceased), Mary, Christopher (Gerri), Andrew (Carol), John, Julia (Chris Dobel), 13 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Frank/Pops/Gramps born in Suffern, NY to Francis X + Julia Ryan Clark, younger brother to George Clark + Jean Clark Petrich, raised in Stony Point, left NY for Marine Corps service, Santa Clara University + Orange Bowl football team + lifelong friends through whom he met Noel Paynter. Frank + Noel = Clark family and hard work, family rosaries, dinner + discussion, football, boxing + baseball, Stinson Beach, reading + writing, celebrating family accomplishments, Roy Campbell, poetry & language, Iberia Productions, music appreciation, H.E.W., Rescue Now, Health + Human Services, cigars, Paynter, Clark + Petrich relatives, philosophy, Vatican Observatory, visits to Castel Gandolfo + Bucci Ristorante, astrophysics, world travels with family + friends, La Madre de los Pobres legacy with Dr. Francis Curry + Fr. Alfred Boeddeker, and always daily mass. We will remember above all Frank's faith and love for his family.
ARRANGEMENTS: Memorial Mass, Saturday, September 21, 12 noon, St. Brendan's Church, 29 Rockaway Avenue, San Francisco, CA. Donations in memory of Frank Clark can be made to La Madre de los Pobres (www.lamadre.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019