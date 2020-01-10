Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
434 Alida Way
So.SF, CA
Francis M. Gaughran

June 1, 1917 - January 8, 2020

Entered into rest on January 8, 2020 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of James Gaughran. Loving mother of Dennis & James. Sister of Norma & Irene. Aunt of Nancy and Don. Graduate of Mission High in 1936 and then graduated from St. Joseph Hospital Nursing School in 1939. Veteran of WWII as a nurse. Member of the Don Bosco Seniors.

Friends may attend a Mass of Resurrection on Wed., Jan. 15th at 10am St. Veronica Church, 434 Alida Way, So.SF. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
