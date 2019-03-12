Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Francis Jasinski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Francis Jan Jasinski

Obituary Condolences Francis Jan Jasinski Born Franciszek Jan Jasinski on May 19, 1928 in Stanislawow, Poland to Jan and Maria Jasinski. He was a loving brother to Jozef, Stefania, and Stasia. The family enjoyed a good life up until the beginning of World War II when their home was seized by the Russians and they were sent to a Gulag labor camp in Siberia where they spent 3 years. After being released, Frank enlisted in the Polish Army at the age of 14. As a Lance Corporal in Mechanical Company 339 he traveled with the Army throughout the Middle East. He was eventually reunited with his parents in England in 1945. Frank's parents and older sister, Stefania survived the war. Stefania's husband, Robert Fry, a soldier in the US Army, sponsored the family to come to America in 1951. Sailing on the Queen Mary, Frank and his parents landed in NYC and made the cross country trip to settle in the East Bay.

Frank met the love of his life, Dorothy, at the Polish Club in San Francisco and they were married in 1953. He was a devoted husband for 61 years and together they raised three children; Nina Kelly (Michael), Deborah Carey (Thomas) and son, Floyd Jasinski (Toni) and welcomed nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Frank was a loving uncle to Edward and Randy Fry, and Laurie, John and Julie (Donovan). As a member of the Mechanics Union, Local 1305, Frank enjoyed a long career in the automotive repair industry.

He landed his first job at Peterbilt in San Leandro and finished his career in San Francisco at S&C and Geary Ford. In his spare time Frank was an original "house flipper" and a gifted handyman who could build or fix anything.

Frank was extremely proud of being a Polish American serving as President of The Polish Club of San Francisco and after moving to Rocklin in 1999 he served in various Officer positions in The Polish American Club of Greater Sacramento. He remained committed to his Polish comrades by serving as Commander of the Polish Veterans of WWII, Post 49. In 2007 Frank was awarded one of Poland's highest and most prestigious awards "The Grand Cross of the Order of Poland Reborn" for his life long commitment to the Polish nation. In 2010 Frank realized his dream of becoming an author with the publication of his autobiography "From An Oak Tree."

A practicing Catholic, Frank would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved to dance and sing and truly was the life of the party! More than anything he loved spending time with Dorothy and the family at their cabin at Donner Lake. Frank passed away peacefully on March 11th surrounded by his family.

Friends may visit Thursday, March 14th, 2019 from 4:00pm - 9:00pm and are invited to a Vigil Service at 7:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, March 15th at 12:30pm at St. Anne of the Sunset Church, 850 Judah St., San Francisco. Interment, Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019





