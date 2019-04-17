Francis (Frank) E. Mulholland Francis (Frank) E. Mulholland, 82, passed away on Monday, April 15th, 2019, at Sunrise Villas, a caring and loving assisted living community in Santa Rosa. From his birth on September 1st, 1936 in San Francisco up until his death, Frank's life revolved around three things-his faith, his family and his friends.



Born to an Irish Immigrant and a first-generation Californian, James and Josephine (Healey) Mulholland, Frank was the 5th of 8 children. He went to St. Paul's grammar school, Riordan High School (Student Body President) and graduated from USF in 1959. He was the team manager of the National Championship Basketball Don's in 1958-1959. He spent his working years in public education starting out as a history teacher and retiring 40 years later as the Superintendent of Rocklin Unified School District in Rocklin. At one point he was the high school principal of three of his children.



Frank is survived by his 4 beloved children: Shannon Mulholland, Mark Mulholland (Robin), Megan Rumzie (Tom) and Erin Graves (Brian), his six cherished grandchildren, Taylor (22), Jarrod (19), Jack (19), Claire (15), Brooke (18) and Mason (12) and two of his 8 siblings-Bill Mulholland (Pat) of Chico and Mary Jo Henriksen (Stan) of Santa Rosa and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Frank was predeceased by brother Jim Mulholland and sisters Eileen Mulholland, Kathleen Desmond, Madeline Pendergast and Denise Moffett.



Frank was a life-long Catholic, golfer, avid dancer, lover of his Giants and 49ers, champion for his students who cherished his Irish heritage.



Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10am and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, April 25th at Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont, Santa Rosa, with a reception to follow. The Committal will be on Friday, April 26th, at 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Sunrise Villas for providing such loving care to Frank these last several months. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Frank's name made to North Tahoe High School in Tahoe City for a future memorial.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, Novato, Ca.

