Francis Yeung

Francis K. Yeung

March 21, 1947 – October 3, 2020

Francis passed away peacefully at home while working in the yard—one of his favorite activities. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy Chung Yeung as well as his siblings—Yee Wah , Miriam, Rikkie, Kwok Keung, Amapola and Helen and their spouses, children and grandchildren.



Francis was born in Hong Kong where he spent his childhood traveling between his home there to Macao and China. Francis left Hong Kong to attend high school in London and went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from San Jose State University in California. He continued his graduate school education at the University of Alberta in Canada.



Missing the Bay Area, Francis decided to return to San Francisco and worked in Silicon Valley for many years. Francis met Dorothy and they were married in San Francisco in 1978 surrounded by their large families and many dear friends. Francis and Dorothy eventually found their dream home in the hills of Brisbane where they spent their happiest years together.



Francis was the biggest supporter of his loving wife, and always ready to lend a helping hand to his friends and family. He will be greatly missed.



Our family is truly grateful for your expression of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



Self–Help for the Elderly at 731 Sansome Street, Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94111.



The memorial service will be for immediate family only.



