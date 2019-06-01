Francisco Ordista June 16, 1952 - May 27, 2019 Guadencio Francisco Ordista, fondly known as "Frank" passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of May 27, 2019. Frank was born in the province of Bohol, Cebu City in The Philippines. At the age of 4, he and his parents immigrated to the United States to reside in San Francisco. Frank attended Sacred Heart Elementary, Franklin Middle School and graduated from Washington High School in 1970. Frank received an AS degree from CCSF in 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Nastor, in 1973. They moved to Vallejo, CA where they raised their daughter Jennifer. He retired from Bank of America after 35 years working in tech support operations.



Frank had many interests and passions. He was an artist, musician, and photographer. He played tennis and enjoyed skiing. He loved taking his boat out for family camping trips and fishing outings with friends. He was a devoted Bay Area sports fan. He attended many Giants and 49ers games, and he was a big supporter of the Warriors. In his recent years he became an avid golfer and enjoyed many of his days on the course with family and friends.



Frank is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Jamie Cairns, and grandchildren Kailee and Samuel.



He was a beloved husband, father, uncle and brother-in-law, grandfather, and friend. He will be truly missed by all those who were fortunate to have him in their lives.



Viewing will be at Colonial Chapels in Vallejo from 1:00pm-9:00pm on Wednesday, June 5, with vigil and rosary at 7:00pm. Prayer service will be at Colonial Chapels on Thursday, June 6, at 10:00am, with burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 2 to June 4, 2019