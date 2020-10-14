1/1
Frank Ahern Jr.
Francis Joseph Ahern, Jr.
July 30, 1942 - October 4, 2020
Frank passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. A 4th-generation native of San Francisco, he was the son of former SFPD Chief of Police Frank Ahern, Sr. and Gertrude Ahern. Frank attended St. Ignatius High School and was a lifelong member of the Olympic Club. He was an avid golfer and owner of Frank Ahern Construction.

His wife Shirley Ahern preceded him in death in 2011. He is survived by his daughter Ashley. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
