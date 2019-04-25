San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Basilio "Frank" Casias

Frank passed away April 20th at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife, Esther; his 2 children, Tom and Diane; 5 grandkids and 4 great-grandkids.
Frank was a native San Franciscan and graduated from Commerce High School. He worked for the City of San Francisco for 37 years as a gardener.
Frank enjoyed retirement, his favorite hobbies were bowling and horseracing. He very much enjoyed being with his family, he will be greatly missed.
Friends may visit Monday, April 29th from 4pm to 9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 30th at 11am at Church of the Epiphany, 427 Vienna St. in San Francisco. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
