Frank A Cavallero Frank Andrew Cavallero of South San Francisco, CA born on November 9, 1930 passed away peacefully in his home on March 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved Husband of 63 years to Arlene. Pre-deceased by his wife Arlene, his brothers Tom & Andrew, his sisters Anne & Dolly, his daughters Debbie (Tony), Julie & Aileen (Doug). Frank is survived by his sister Marion & his brother Jack (Cecil). His children Tom (Connie), Lynda (Mike), Frank (Norma), Mark (Carol) and his grandchildren Donna, Danielle, Shayn, Frank, Cody, Joey, Jessica, Tommy & great grandchildren, Sean, Anthony, Sam, Aliyah, Elijah & Jayce along with many nieces & nephews.

Dad was a Merchant Seaman which enabled him to travel around the world TWICE. He retired as a General Contractor.

Dad met the love of his life Arlene who shared his love of travel to Ireland, Italy, Spain, Mexico & many other countries. He shared his love for the outdoors spending many summers at Lake Berryessa with family & friends. Dad had a love for music, his favorite being classical. He was a hardworking man which enabled him to enjoy many different vacations with his family.

Dad was a very selfless, kind man and was always there to help anyone who needed it without question, never expecting anything in return. Dad always had a kind word to say.

Dad will be deeply missed by all those hearts he touched over the years.

Family and Friends are invited to a visitation between 6pm-8pm Tues, March 19th at Garden Chapel 885 El Camino Real, SSF where a vigil service will begin at 7pm. Mass of resurrection will be held on St. Veronica Church, SSF on Wed, March 20th at 10am. Committal at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019