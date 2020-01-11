|
Frank Joseph Clyne, Jr.It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of our dear loved one Frank Joseph Clyne, Jr., on January 8, 2020, of complications from dementia. He was the patriarch of the Clyne family and an inspirational role model to all of us. While his mind was still lucid, his body was frail and weak which kept him confined to a wheelchair for the last 6 years. The angels carried him to heaven on their wings where he can now move freely and join his family and friends waiting to welcome him.
Frank was born on December 6, 1934, at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco to his beloved parents, Frank Joseph Clyne, Sr. and Naomi Gordon Clyne (both deceased). He was the loving older brother to Sister Diane Clyne (Sister of Mercy). Frank was the devoted son in law of Anthony and Esther DeVincenzi (both deceased).
Frank attended St. Emydius Grammar school class of 1948, and Sacred Heart High School, class of 1952. He was enrolled at USF night school while working full time at Pacific Bell Telephone Company (AT&T). He started as a cable splicer, became a telephone installer and promoted to Installation Supervisor. He loved his job and the many lifelong friends he made there.
Frank joined the Navy Reserves while in high school and reported to active duty in 1954; stationed for 2 years in Honolulu.
Upon Frank's return to San Francisco in June 1956, his best friends, Lou and Carol Martinucci, invited him to meet Carol's girlfriend, Lori DeVincenzi. Frank didn't want to get serious at that time and unknown to him, Lori, his blind date, felt the same way. He met Lori on July 28, 1956, and they were married 11 months later on June 15, 1957, at Sts. Peters and Paul Church in San Francisco. It was love at first sight for both of them and they remained happy and devoted to each other throughout their 62 and a half years of marriage.
Frank adored his 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Daughter, Darnell Marie Bates (Bill); granddaughter, Nicole Gregory (Paul); and great granddaughter, Charlie; granddaughter, Julia Phillips (Mike); great granddaughters, Wyndham, Autumn, and Tennessee. Son, Brian Matthew Clyne (Sandy Bustiani); granddaughter, Christina, and grandson Steven. Son, Brett Christopher Clyne (Karen Ferrigno); granddaughter, Elizabeth and grandson Jack.
Over the years Frank and Lori enjoyed traveling to Italy, Ireland, England, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, Carmel, Lake Tahoe and many US locations too. Family vacations were a great time for all, especially when they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary at Lake Tahoe for a week with the entire family in attendance. He was always ready for a party, either at home or out with friends. His Irish humor always at the ready; how they laughed at all of his jokes.
Frank is survived by his sisters in-law: Louise Buttigieg (Bob), Susan DeVincenzi (James - deceased), Susan Sparks (Clyde - deceased) and many loving nieces and nephews; cousins from the DeVincenzi family and lifelong friends that meant the world to him.
Frank retired from Pacific Bell after 30 years of service, but he would meet his Phone Company buddies every 2 weeks at Original Joe's of Westlake for lunch without fail.
Frank was Lori's soul mate, best friend, and sous chef. He enjoyed going to the Italian Athletic Club in North Beach for dinner, dancing with friends and learning to dance the Italian Polka because Lori loved to dance and he learned to enjoy it, too. He showed the same devotion and love to his children, family and friends. Frank was an exemplary husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a true and loyal friend.
We would like to thank Frank's 2 wonderful caregivers, Setaleki (Seta) Tumola and Viliami (Will) Molia, who were truly a blessing in the comfort and care they provided for Frank during the last years of his life.
While our hearts are broken, we know he is at peace and moving freely. He leaves a wonderful legacy in our beautiful family, and we will love him and remember him all the days of our lives.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Dr. in Burlingame,
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that you make a donation to Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory School, 1055 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020