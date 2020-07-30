Frank Dalton

Frank James Dalton



Frank James Dalton a former resident of Menlo Park. California died on July 30, 2020 in Tigard, Oregon at the age of 98. He will be interred in Willamette National Cemetery.



Frank was born in Letterman Hospital in San Francisco on March 10, 1922 and was raised on the Presidio of San Francisco. As a teenager his family moved to Redwood City in the 1930's with Frank attending Sequoia High School. He then enlisted in the Navy when World War II started and Frank became a Morse Code Instructor at Farragut Naval Training Station in Idaho during the war years.



After the war Frank returned to Redwood City where he married his wife Jeraldine (Jerry) Reid and they lived In Menlo Park. Frank worked as a purchasing agent for several companies in San Francisco and commuted daily by train to San Francisco. He was an avid bike rider and could be seen biking throughout the area.



Father of Mike (Lisa) Dalton of Tigard, Oregon, Dan (Coleen) Dalton of Anchorage, Alaska, and Nancy (Bruce) Bell of San Francisco grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of five. Private service.







