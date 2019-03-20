Frank William Harris III February 10, 1951-March 8, 2019 March 8, 2019 God welcomed home our husband, father, brother, son, friend and colleague Frank William Harris III. Frank passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a 3 ½ year battle with melanoma and is now resting with his Lord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elvira "Bebe" Harris and is survived by his wife Leslie Harris, sons Michael and Nathan Harris, father Frank Harris Jr. and partner Mary Imle, and by brothers Greg and Jeff Harris.



Born on February 10, 1951 in Charlottesville, VA Frank settled in California where he began his career with Gulf Oil/Chevron after spending his early years in the Southeastern U.S. Frank married Leslie and began a family and settled in Danville, CA. His 37 years as a Geologist with Chevron brought interesting and challenging work as a Team Leader and Manager as well as opportunities to work and travel in the U.S. and around the world.



In Frank's sophomore year in college at the height of the "Jesus Movement", he came to know Christ. Experiencing the fellowship of believers shaped Frank's faith and vision for his adult life: to love God with his whole heart, mind and soul and to love others as himself.



Frank's talents and passions were many and included serving the poor at home and abroad; the outdoors world of surfing, sailing, scuba diving, rock climbing, hang gliding, fly fishing; the indoor world of fine wood working and playing the piano; serving the youth as a Boy Scout Eagle Mentor, and developing fly fishing programs for Bay Area youth.

Above all he was proudest of his sons Michael and Nathan and being their father was his greatest blessing from God. All who knew Frank learned from him and were inspired by him and he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to World Concern in honor of Frank at worldconcern.org



Celebration of Frank's Life on May 25th, 2019 11:00am at The Rock Church, 2615 Camino Tassajara, Danville, CA. Lunch to follow. RSVP to [email protected]



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary