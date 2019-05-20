Resources More Obituaries for Frank Higgins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Higgins

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frank Ernst Higgins November 12, 1940 – May 5, 2019 Sheridan, Montana

Following a two and half-year battle fighting stage IV melanoma cancer, Frank E. Higgins passed away peacefully at his home in California. Surrounded by family and with the prayers and well-wishes from many friends and family members, this fourth generation Californian left a positive and lasting impression on the many lives he touched.

Born and raised in Oakland (Piedmont), CA, Frank graduated from Oakland High School and Armstrong Business College in Berkeley, CA. Concurrent with college, Frank worked at the Royal Insurance Company in San Francisco. In 1961, Frank joined his father, Paul Higgins, in the family insurance brokerage business started in 1929. Frank served as the CEO of California Insurance Center (CIC) and guided the firm to become one of the largest insurance brokerages in California.

As all will attest, Frank's word was his bond, with integrity, hard work and honesty serving him as hallmarks of success. Frank served the insurance industry in a variety of leadership capacities, including as president of the Oakland Independent Insurance Agents Association and, early in his career, as an adjunct professor of risk management at Claremont McKenna College. His son, Cory Higgins, joined the firm in 1991, extending the family business into the third generation, and continues in the business today as co-owner and managing partner of Legacy Risk and Insurance Services – a name chosen to signify the Higgins family's multi-generational commitment.

Shortly after high school, Frank met the love of his life, Janet MacDougall, and they enjoyed a cherished marriage for 58 years. Along the way, Frank and Jan always placed family first, celebrating each day with reverence and love towards all. Frank's strong Christian faith and healthy lifestyle sustained him throughout his fight with cancer. His legacy of loving thy neighbor and respecting the "golden rule" illustrate a life well lived and led.

Following his retirement in 1999, Frank and Jan spent most of their time at their ranch in Sheridan, Montana, where they enjoyed the beautiful landscapes, fishing and hunting throughout the "big sky country" of southwestern Montana. Frank and Jan were embraced by this small town of wonderful people, making many friends, and contributing generously to their community. Frank and Jan hosted many gatherings for family and friends, and especially enjoyed summertime visits with their kids and grandkids. Their time together in Montana marked over two decades of a second honeymoon!

As a young boy with his Dad and brother, Frank enjoyed a strong passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing with friends and family, and passing on his love of the outdoors to his kids and grandchildren. Giving back to what you love and hold dear was important to Frank. This was especially true with conservation organizations Mzuri Wildlife Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and California Waterfowl Association (CWA) – volunteering along with his boys at numerous fundraising events. Frank's hunting and fishing trips with family and friends allowed him to experience many beautiful places, and, along the way, he made many friends and lasting memories.

Many of Frank's core values were handed down from his parents and reinforced through the Boy Scouts of America. Frank and his brother earned their Eagle Scout ranks (Troop 54, Oakland – Scoutmaster Doc Bowles), and he inspired his two sons and three grandsons to earn their Eagle ranks, too, with the last of his grandson's earning his Eagle award in Frank's presence a month before his passing.

Frank was a distinguished, active member of several organizations – a Master Mason of Live Oak Masonic Lodge, a 32nd degree Mason in the Scottish Rite, and a Shriner (member of Aahmes Shrine Temple in Livermore, CA).

Frank will be remembered as a person always present in the moment, who listened and spoke with sincerity. With quick wit and a twinkle in his eye, he had a fun-loving spirit, and was naturally humble and kind. He loved good jokes and was gifted at delivering them to make folks laugh. Frank loved music, sang with joy in the shower at home, in the gym or wherever he was, played the piano and was a late-bloomer guitar player, and always a die-hard fan of Willie Nelson & Waylon Jennings!

Frank was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his wife, Janet Higgins, brother Ross Higgins, sister Jessie Murray, his children Tyler (Sierra), Cory (Gretchen) and Bonnie (Steve Cassriel), and his six grandchildren: Justin Higgins (22), Ellie Higgins (22), Kelcey Higgins (21), Parker Watson (21), Natalie Watson (19), and Sam Higgins (16). Frank was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Bea Higgins of Piedmont.

The family would like to pay special tribute to all of the fine professionals at UCSF's Melanoma Center, and, later, John Muir Hospital, as well as his loving caregivers Amine, Tony and Francis for their kindness and support.

A private service will be held by family to celebrate Frank's life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to UCSF or John Muir Hospital's Melanoma Centers, AIM at Melanoma Foundation, California Waterfowl Association or your local hospice.

