Frank Hill

Frank deMilt Hill

Sept 6, 1926 - July 10, 2020

Frank deMilt Hill passed away peacefully at his home on July 10. Frank was born in Tacoma, Washington. He was a descendent of a pioneer family who settled there in the "Washington Territory" before it became a state. Growing up in Tacoma, Frank met and married the love of his life, Janet Saxton. They were married for over 68 years, and spent the majority of their lives living in San Francisco.

Frank attended the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma and then later received his B. A. and M. D. from Stanford University. He interned at Johns Hopkins and was a Fellow in Research there the following year. At the time of the Korean Campaign he joined the U.S. Navy and became the Medical Officer of a troop transport with several trips to the Far East. In 1954 his ship was the first involved in an attempt to save thousands of Vietnamese who had fled Dien Bien Phu, after its fall.

After discharge, he returned to San Francisco for his residency at UCSF, before starting his private practice here and became an active member of the former Children's Hospital and later Chief of Staff there. In addition to many professional societies he was also a member of the American College of Surgeons and a clinical faculty member of UCSF. Frank was also a member of the Bohemian Club.

He retired from active practice in 1990 and shortly thereafter with his wife Janet, established a second home in the Cotswolds in England. They designed their garden there and spent each summer and early fall in that house. This fulfilled his lifelong interest in historical architecture, English and Asian art and gardening. This portion of his life provided many long lasting British friendships.

He is survived by his two daughters. Janet Hill Lavelle (Tom Lavelle), and Katie Wallerstein (Jan Hastings) and their children: Benjamin Levine, Samantha Courtney, Adam and Ryan Wallerstein as well as their grandchildren: Jonathan James Courtney and Ayden Wallerstein.





