Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Simon's Church
1860 Grant Rd.
Los Altos, CA
View Map
Frank J. Passantino Obituary
Francesco "Frank" Joseph Passantino passed away on the morning of October 16th, 2019 at the age of 84. Frank is survived by three daughters: Gina R Passantino (David Duhne), Marise A Gwin (Adrian Lawler), Dollie R Lemon, and granddaughter: Kayla R Lemon. Frank is predeceased by his father Joseph J Passantino, his mother Rose J Tarantino (Passantino), and sister Dorothy C Passantino (Gonzales). Frank was a Jazz Bassist with a driven deep passion for music. For over 60 years Frank played at many local San Francisco Bay Area clubs/venues with many artists as well as a late 60s tour with the Kingston Trio. Frank will be missed by many of his cousins from both Passantino and Tarantino lineage as well as his musician colleagues, friends, and fans.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at St. Simon's Church, 1860 Grant Rd. Los Altos. Contributions preferred: Bay Area Music Project: www.bayareamusicproject.org or Human Society Silicon Valley: www.hssv.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019
