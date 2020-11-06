Frank Jean Dihartce

Jun 26, 1954 - Oct 7, 2020

Frank Dihartce passed away at his home after a brief illness on October 7, 2020. Frank is survived by his cousins Yvonne Silveira and Henriette Carbone of Hollister, California; and other cousins living in Argentina and France; and relative Denise Ourtiaque of San Francisco. He also leaves behind his good fishing buddies Larry Loustalot and Marc Miller.



Private services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California.

He will now join his parents Laurent and Jeanne Dihartce.





