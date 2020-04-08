|
|
Frank Lehane
April 2, 1930 – April 6, 2020We are broken hearted that Frank has passed. He was the best dad, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather anyone could ask for.
Predeceased by his parents: Pat and Kate; his wife, Lorraine; and brothers: John, Dee, Bill and Tom.
Survived by his daughters: Patti Lorenz (husband Mike) and Cathy Raimondi (husband Frank); grandsons: Eric and Chris Lorenz (Tracie) and Steven Raimondi; great grandson, Nicholas Lorenz; and sisters: Pat Casey and Margaret Caramucci.
Frank grew up in Noe Valley and attended St. Paul Grammar School and Sacred Heart High School, class of 1948. In 1951 he was drafted and served 2 years in the U.S. Army in the Korean conflict. In 1954 he married Lorraine Dorio and they started their family in the Mission District of San Francisco. Frank and Lorraine were together for 53 years before she passed in 2008.
Frank was a member of the S.F. Fire Department for 32 years, retiring in January 1987 as Captain of Engine 40. He enjoyed a retirement of 33 years. Throughout his long life Frank pursued many interests including hunting, fly-fishing, baking specialized desserts and growing orchids.
Frank lived the last four years at Aegis of San Francisco starting in assisted living and then moving to memory care. At Aegis he enjoyed making new friends and taking weekly rides to the beach, Half Moon Bay, Golden Gate Park and other familiar locations.
On Thursday, April 2nd, he celebrated his 90th birthday. Friday evening he had a fall, causing a broken hip and he was unable to recover.
We would like to thank Meals on Wheels, Irish Help at Home and, most recently, Aegis of San Francisco for the care, understanding, love and support given to Frank and his daughters over the last 10 years. We also want to thank the nurses at Peninsula Hospital- 4 West for the comfort given in the last days of his wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be sent to: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program (Local 798), 1139 Mission St, San Francisco, 94103.
A mass and celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020