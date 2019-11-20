Home

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Please contact the family for details at [email protected]
Frank Lovsin


1926 - 2019
Frank Lovsin Obituary
Frank Lovsin


Frank Lovsin
Frank Lovsin died peacefully at his home, in Oakland, California, on August 4, 2019. He was 93 years old.
Born in Jurjevica, Slovenia (former Yugoslavia), Frank left his homeland as a displaced person near the end of the Second World War. He lived in a refugee camp in Graz, Austria, where he completed his engineering degree prior to coming to the United States in 1956. He eventually settled in San Francisco and began a long and successful career with the Bechtel Corporation where he was involved in many successful engineering projects globally until retirement at age 64.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Maria Gilma, his daughter Maria Vivien, and his 3 sisters. He is survived by 11 nephews and nieces, as well as numerous grand and great grand nephews and nieces, both in the United States as well as Slovenia. He is missed and fondly remembered as an uncle who cared deeply for his family, and who deeply impacted all who knew him.
A private Catholic service was held in August. There will be a formal memorial service and internment on December 7, 2019. Please contact the family for details at [email protected]
For those who are interested in making a charitable contribution in Frank's memory, kindly consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019
