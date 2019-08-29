Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK LUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK LUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK LUM Obituary
FRANK SING LUM

Frank Sing Lum, 93, passed peacefully in July 2019, supported by love and humor of extended family and friends. A World War II veteran, Frank left his home in Augusta, Georgia to serve in India. In 1966 he relocated from Augusta with his wife and daughters to San Francisco, where he eventually retired from CA EDD as a supervisor. Frank enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and friends, 50 years of Friday night dance lessons, Tai-Chi, dining with family, Crown Royal, and the stock market. He was renowned for his dance floor agility, quick wit, southern manners, and dedication to his family.

Frank was predeceased by a daughter, Janice. He leaves Jennie, his wife of 71 years; daughters Joyce Emmons (Donald), Colleen Wong (Janson), and Karen Ho (Byron); 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is survived by siblings Mildred, Lorraine, and Arthur. Per Frank's wishes, his ashes were interred next to Janice in a ceremony with immediate family.

Frank was blessed with kindness and compassion from a network of family, friends, organizations, and staff. We are grateful to you.
Donations may be made in Memory of Frank S. Lum to

SF VA Medical Center
Volunteer Services, Code 135 – Designated for CLC
4150 Clement St.
San Francisco, CA 94121


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.