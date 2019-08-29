|
FRANK SING LUMFrank Sing Lum, 93, passed peacefully in July 2019, supported by love and humor of extended family and friends. A World War II veteran, Frank left his home in Augusta, Georgia to serve in India. In 1966 he relocated from Augusta with his wife and daughters to San Francisco, where he eventually retired from CA EDD as a supervisor. Frank enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and friends, 50 years of Friday night dance lessons, Tai-Chi, dining with family, Crown Royal, and the stock market. He was renowned for his dance floor agility, quick wit, southern manners, and dedication to his family.
Frank was predeceased by a daughter, Janice. He leaves Jennie, his wife of 71 years; daughters Joyce Emmons (Donald), Colleen Wong (Janson), and Karen Ho (Byron); 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is survived by siblings Mildred, Lorraine, and Arthur. Per Frank's wishes, his ashes were interred next to Janice in a ceremony with immediate family.
Frank was blessed with kindness and compassion from a network of family, friends, organizations, and staff. We are grateful to you.
Donations may be made in Memory of Frank S. Lum to
SF VA Medical Center
Volunteer Services, Code 135 – Designated for CLC
4150 Clement St.
San Francisco, CA 94121
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019