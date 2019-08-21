|
|
Frank LynchFrank passed away peacefully at UCSF Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his siblings: Benny (Kathleen) - Ireland, Jimmy - San Francisco, Mary (Joe) - Sonoma, and Agnes (Danny) - San Francisco and many nieces and nephews in the US and Ireland. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ellen.
Frank was born in Roslea, County Fermanagh, Ireland on December 12, 1944. He emigrated to the US in January 1975. He was a gifted plumber and a member of Local 38. He loved his work and shared his talents with many grateful people, both here and in Ireland. He was very proud of his Irish roots and made many trips back to Fermanagh.
We are deeply saddened by his passing but very grateful that his many years of pain and suffering with Multiple Myeloma are over. He is at peace and in no more pain. We will be forever grateful for the amazing care he received from the Clinical Team at UCSF Cancer Immunotherapy Program, ICU and Palliative Care Departments, especially Dr. Thomas Martin and Frank's primary care doctor, Dr. Radhika Ramanan.
Friends may visit Monday, August 26th at 6:00pm at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1555 39th Ave. in San Francisco where a Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, August 27th at 10:30am. Frank was a longtime member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, Ireland.
Please send donations in memory of Frank Lynch to: UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339. Please make checks payable to the "UCSF Foundation" with "Myeloma Immunotherapy Research Fund" noted on the memo line. Gifts can also be made online at http://makeagift.ucsf.edu. Click "Direct your gift to a specific area," choose "Other" and type in "Myeloma Immunotherapy Research Fund." In section 2 of the online form, check the box indicating that it is a memorial gift in tribute to Frank Lynch.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019