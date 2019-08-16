San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Frank Maffei Obituary
Frank Leo Maffei

Passed away peacefully August 14, 2019. Beloved husband to Rosemary Maffei; loving father to David Leo Maffei and Lisa Marie Maffei; caring grandfather to Peter Joseph Maffei and Anthony Leo Maffei.

Frank was born in San Francisco to Peter and Josephine Maffei. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Daly City. He served in the US Army beginning in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1960. He married Rosemary Maffei (née Dini) in 1959 at St. Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco. Frank and Rosemary celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April 2019. He worked for Pacific Gas & Electric and retired as a Gas Crew Foreman after 41 years of service. Frank was a lifelong rail fan and historian. He was a Board Member of the Colma Historical Society and served as their railroad historian. He was also a member of The History Guild of Daly City/Colma, and the National Railway Historical Society. Frank was also an avid gardener and grew many of his own vegetables, giving many away to family and friends. Many remember Frank driving his 1972 Ford F-100 pickup that he converted to propane fuel and outfitted with a train whistle. As our cousin Tony Maffei said, "they just don't make them like him anymore."

Friends may visit Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at 9:00am at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, followed by internment at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F St, Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
