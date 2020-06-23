Frank Morris

Frank P. Morris



Frank P. Morris, who spent 37 years as a fire protection engineer at the Pacific Fire Rating Bureau and the insurance broker Johnson & Higgins, died April 30 at his home in Berkeley. He would have been 100 today.

Frank began his career in 1952 when, with no experience and little idea of what the job entailed, he answered an ad for fire protection engineers with the confidence of a man who believed he could learn the basics of any job in a month.

That self-assurance had already seen him work as a wildland firefighter, machinist, bus driver and ski lodge manager, as well as an armaments specialist in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean War.

The Bureau gave Frank a chance and he stayed for five years before moving on to Johnson & Higgins, where he became an expert in forest products and utilities. He retired on April 1, 1989, saying he chose April Fools Day because he wanted his bosses to think he might change his mind.

Born June 25, 1920, in Dublin, Ireland, Frank came to the United States with his family in 1925. Growing up in Berkeley, he joined Boy Scout Troop 50 where he was an Eagle Scout and formed lifelong friendships that were renewed at annual meetings of the Sachem Club until there weren't enough members to go on.

Frank graduated from Berkeley High School in 1938 and Lassen Junior College in 1940. He attended UC Berkeley but didn't finish after going to work as a machinist to help support his mother and sisters.

He joined the Air Force in 1943 and served with the 398th Bomb Group at Nuthampstead, England. Frank remained in the Reserves after World War II while working as a bus driver for the Cal crew team and later as manager of the Cal Ski Lodge and was recalled to active duty at the start of the Korean War.

Returning to civilian life, Frank lived in the San Francisco guesthouses run by Papa Pierre before renting an apartment with friends.

On a rainy night in November 1954 Frank opened the door to find his roommate's sister and two soggy companions who had just arrived in town. Ushering them in for an impromptu spaghetti dinner, he met Gabrielle Ryder for the first time. They were married less than a year later and spent 58 years together until Gaby's death in 2013.

The couple spent most of their married life in Berkeley, where they raised three children and Frank told stories about the Bay Area before the bridges, when trains, streetcars and ferries would take you to the beach in Alameda or a show in San Francisco.

He is survived by a daughter, Catherine, and her husband, Mike, son Patrick, son William and his wife, Danica, and two granddaughters, Rebecca and Sara.

A memorial will be held after the pandemic eases.





