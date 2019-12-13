San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Vigil
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mater Dolorosa Church
South San Francisco, CA
View Map
Frank Paco Fernandez


1929 - 2019
Frank Paco Fernandez Obituary
Frank Paco Fernandez

December 21, 1929 - December 11, 2019

Ten days shy of his ninetieth birthday, Frank Paco Fernandez passed away December 11, 2019 from complications of congestive heart failure and Alzheimer's disease. He was an Army Sgt. in the Korean War. He drove newspaper trucks for the San Francisco Chronicle for 28 years. He was a beloved father and grandfather. He will be missed by his sister Gloria Flores, daughter Garnet, his son and daughter-in-law Gabriel and Marisa, his granddaughter Virginia, his great grand-daughters Maritsa, Maribella and Tatianna. He is rejoicing with those who left before him: his grandparents Elena and Matias Vasquez, his son Frank, wife Gayle, grandson Gabriel, granddaughter Jeniffer. His wit and gregarious personality will be missed but not forgotten.
Vigil/Rosary will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City on December 19 at 7:00 p.m. Services on December 20 at Mater Dolorosa Church in South San Francisco at 10:00 a.m.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
