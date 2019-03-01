Frank Solomon, Jr. Frank Solomon, Jr. passed away peacefully February 16, 2019. Frank, the youngest of three children, was born July 11, 1928 in Baltimore, Maryland to Frank and Helen (Bloom) Solomon. After graduating from Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio, Frank received his bachelor's degree in Economics from Swarthmore College and his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School, Class of 1954. Frank practiced law in San Francisco and in Marin County, but gradually discovered a penchant for real estate transactions, and over time he built a successful commercial and residential real estate investment and management business primarily in the Sacramento area.

In 1959 Frank married Mary Stevens Solomon and moved to Marin County, California the following year, where they raised three children together. Settling in Marinwood in 1961, which he would call home for the rest of his life, Frank was active for years in the Marinwood civic community. Frank was a publicly elected member of the Las Gallinas Valley Sanitary District Board, serving for 28 years, and served on the Marinwood Community Services District Board during the years that saw the establishment of the Marinwood Community Center, pool and Fire Department.

Frank will be remembered for his sharp mind, infectious laugh and kind heart. He was fair-minded and always eager to help those in need. He was a man of his word and strove to do business deals that would meet the needs of all parties involved, not just himself.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Stevens Solomon in 2014, and by their daughter Cindy in 1977, as well as his older brother and sister, Henry Solomon of Chevy Chase, MD, and Betty Birren of Pacific Palisades, CA.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Sharon Ann (Sava) Solomon; sons Richard A. and Frank E. Solomon; daughters-in-law Susan Solomon and Dorothy Louise Vickroy; grandson Lucas Solomon and granddaughter Cristina Solomon. A Celebration of Frank's life will take place on Friday, April 12 at 1:00 pm at Temple Rodef Shalom, 170 North San Pedro Road, San Rafael, CA 94903. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Frank's name to .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019