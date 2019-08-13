|
Frank SteinFrank Stein died on April 20, 2019. He and his partner, Paul May, left this world a better place by their charitable deeds and extraordinary generosity. It is difficult to separate Frank's achievements, skills and industriousness in successive enterprises from Paul's, as theirs was a more than 60-year true partnership in love and support and in executing their joint enterprises.
Born in Brooklyn, Frank grew up in a family facing daily turmoil and financial challenges. As a youngster he helped earn money for the family shining shoes and delivering groceries. He met Paul after starting entry level work at Gimbels, who was also working there, thus beginning a lifelong, inseparable relationship. Their talent, creativity and strong work ethic at Gimbels was rewarded with promotions to the executive level. In the 60's they decided to move on to a new challenge, arriving in San Francisco, establishing what became a thriving motel supply business, and subsequently buying Bay Area real estate and building shopping malls.
Their successful business endeavors enabled them to help people in need, reflecting on their own difficult beginnings and later health issues. Late in life Frank was diagnosed with glaucoma, which Paul also had contracted. Frank funded the Pacific Vision Foundation. To advance treatment for others suffering this condition they generously funded the Glaucoma Research Foundation and established the Frank Stein and Paul May Low Vision Center at CPMC. They also funded the Paul May and Frank Stein Interventional Endoscopy Center at CPMC, Pancreatic Cancer Research at UCSF, Chabad's Residential Treatment Center for Substance Abuse, and Jewish Home for the Aged.
After Paul's death in 2013, Frank fulfilled a major gift they were considering to Jewish Family and Children's Services for improvement and enlargement of its Parents Place building where professional staff provide services to parents and children ranging from prenatal counseling to helping parents and their children with difficult family issues to counseling youth at risk. Frank and Paul did far more than give money; they also gave of their time, for example, mentoring students at South San Francisco High School.
Frank and Paul were grateful to be able to give as much as they did to those institutions that could provide for the needs of so many. They will always be remembered as compassionate and thoughtful gentlemen with depth of character who spread the warmth of their relationship to all. Frank leaves us with the inspiration to follow his and Paul's lead as role models of selfless generosity to make a meaningful difference in the world.
Donations honoring Frank's memory can be made to any of the non-profits mentioned above or to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019