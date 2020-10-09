Frank Valerio

Frank G. Valerio

May 1, 1930 - October 1, 2020

Frank G. Valerio of Vacaville, California peacefully passed away with his beloved wife and children by his side on Thursday October 1,2020. He was the son of Basilio and Ana Valerio. His Army career was from 1948 to 1968. Frank and his wife were married for 63 years. He was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. Frank is survived by his wife Lorraine, his children Anthony (Deceased), Marina Walkup (William), Donna, Mark, Jacqueline Samsel (Timothy), Laura and Kevin as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frank will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew him.



