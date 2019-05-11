|
Franklin YueFrank passed away gently and peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughters Marion Lane and Florence Yue, granddaughter Zoe Lane, son-in-laws Lance Lane and Richard Bell, granddaughter's husband Patrick Hernandez, granddogs Bingo, Josh and Pippa. Funeral Services on May 16th at 10:00 AM at Ashley & McMullen Wing Sun, 4200 Geary Blvd., SF. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swindell's Adult Day Center of the Institute on Aging (SF) https://give.ioaging.org/give/199757/#!/donation/checkout in memory of Franklin Yue.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019