Franklin Cheng-Meng Zia
Aug 31, 1949 - Nov 24, 2019On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Franklin Cheng-Meng Zia, loving husband, brother, uncle, and step-father, passed peacefully at home in San Anselmo, CA at 3:33am at the age of 70, in the presence of loving family and friends.
Frank was born on August 31, 1949 in Mumbai, India to Zung Jai Zia and Mary Hsu-Chin Zia. He and his family arrived in the United States on March 1, 1950 aboard the ocean liner Queen Mary. The family began their new life in New York City in the borough of Queens. He graduated from East Brunswick (NJ) High School and went on to receive a degree in Art History from Columbia University in 1971. Following graduation he migrated west, settling in San Francisco in 1974. After resettling in California, Frank owned and operated Shigoto-Ya, a custom cabinetry business in Pt. Richmond, CA for over 30 years, specializing in asian-style design. On August 25, 2012, he married Teri Horn.
Frank was a steadfast friend, whose love and generosity was felt deeply among those fortunate enough to know him. His infectious grin and disarming sense of humor made new acquaintances feel like lifetime friends, which they frequently became.
Frank will be remembered for his creative spirit, eschewing store-bought gifts for beautifully handmade wood crafts. An avid sports fan, Frank loved skiing, golfing and could be found each spring cheering for the San Francisco Giants in his season ticket seats along the first base line at AT&T Park.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Zung Jai Zia, and his mother, Mary Hsu-Chin Zia. He is survived by his wife Teri, his step-son Matthew, daughter-in-law Ashley, his sister Julia, brother William, his niece Lena and his nephews Adam, Ryan, Brian, & Randall. Frank's family would also like to extend their profound gratitude to Karen & Craig Volpe, who selflessly gave their time, care & love to Frank & Teri during Frank's final months.
A funeral service will be held in December for close friends & family and a celebration of life will be held in the spring, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, Frank's family requests that you contribute to Hospice by the Bay or Everytown for Gun Safety.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019