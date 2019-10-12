|
|
Fred C. GrafelmanFred C. Grafelman passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Judith M. Grafelman and loving father of Jennifer.
Born and raised in SF, Fred owned his own painting business for over 55 years. He was devoted to his parish Holy Name of Jesus. Fred was president of the African Violet Society and member of the S.F Model A club.
His generosity extended to all he knew. Friends are welcome to celebrate Fred's life at a Funeral Mass on October 14th, 2019 at 11am at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1555 39th Ave., SF.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019