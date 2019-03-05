San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Sullivan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6201 Geary Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 621-4567
Fred C. Domerofski

Fred C. Domerofski, age 83, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Vacavalley Hospital in Vacaville, CA. He was born June 28, 1935 in San Francisco, CA, to Fred and Vera Domerofski. He was a 1954 graduate of Balboa High School . He traveled worldwide with his adorned wife Patricia of 51 years, Fred lived life to the fullest. He was a teamster with local 860. He had quite the sense of humor. He is survived by his daughter JoAnn and son-in-law Robert Barnard; sister Paula (Ed) Preston; brothers Charlie (Kathy), Chris (Bea), Michael, and Steven Domerofski; grandchildren Robert (Cathy), Justin (Brooke), Jake, and Jada Barnard; great grandchildren, Austin, Gianna, Brydon, Kendall, and Cade Barnard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane (Jim) Meehan. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. Services will be at St. Brendan Church , 29 Rockaway Ave., San Francisco, CA 94127 on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 10:00am.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
